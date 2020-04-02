Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,862 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.88% of Independent Bank worth $53,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Independent Bank stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

