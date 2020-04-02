Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.04 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.46% of Shake Shack worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

