Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 26,649 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. 1,919,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,303,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

