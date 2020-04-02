Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 46,135 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Balchem worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 405,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

