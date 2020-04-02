Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 85,848 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Coherent worth $53,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Coherent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 129,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 3,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.