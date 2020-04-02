Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.84. 1,564,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,882. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

