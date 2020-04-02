Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.51% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 49,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,035. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,677 shares of company stock worth $3,668,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.