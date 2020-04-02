Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 739,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $50,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 275,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 6,725,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,416,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.