Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 58.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.