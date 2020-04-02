Magi (XMG) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Magi has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Magi has a total market capitalization of $132,502.93 and $22.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Magi

Get Magi alerts:

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,777,791 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.