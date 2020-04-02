Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Maincoin has a total market cap of $282,779.56 and $2,054.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.04390706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036686 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

