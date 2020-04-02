Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 57,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

