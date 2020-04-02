MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.37.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after buying an additional 601,467 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 177,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.