Maker Reaches Market Cap of $297.48 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Maker has a total market cap of $297.48 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $295.72 or 0.04367733 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, BitMart, Bibox, CoinMex, Gate.io, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

