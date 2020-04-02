Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.28% of Mercury General worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 159,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE MCY opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

