Man Group plc Grows Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Aaron’s worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

