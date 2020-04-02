Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,555,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.