Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Marathon Petroleum worth $168,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $421,784,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,387. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

