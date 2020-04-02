Marotta Asset Management Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

