Marotta Asset Management Buys 3,371 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $161.72. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

