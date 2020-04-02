Marotta Asset Management Buys 6,930 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.74% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,125. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

