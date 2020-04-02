Marotta Asset Management Buys 9,550 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SLYV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

