Marotta Asset Management Buys 97,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,007,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

