Marotta Asset Management Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 6.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.77% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,670,000 after purchasing an additional 477,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 235,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 244,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 45,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

