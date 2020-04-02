Marotta Asset Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 10.82% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FLSW stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $28.95.

