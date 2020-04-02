Marotta Asset Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,270 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

MDYV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 9,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

