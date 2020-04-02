Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.03% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

EWN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

