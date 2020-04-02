Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 59.17% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZGBR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $53.87.

