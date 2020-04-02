Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 5.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

