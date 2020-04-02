Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,618,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.42. 4,909,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,029. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.