Marotta Asset Management Purchases 2,483 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after acquiring an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

