Marotta Asset Management Purchases 54,302 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

BATS ECH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,712 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

