Marotta Asset Management Raises Position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF makes up 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 65.39% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

