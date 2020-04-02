Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

EWH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

