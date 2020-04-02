Marotta Asset Management Sells 22,173 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.82. 64,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

