Marotta Asset Management Sells 23,936 Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,936 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 6.68% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000.

Shares of GXF remained flat at $$17.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

