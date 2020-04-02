Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF comprises about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 32.61% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period.

Shares of ZCAN stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. SPDR Solactive Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $64.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

