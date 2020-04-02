Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MNP traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Thursday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,980. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 257 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $222.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.98.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

