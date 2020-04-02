Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,348 shares of company stock worth $18,820,712. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $178.49 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

