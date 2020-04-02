Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 20,687 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

