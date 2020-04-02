Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 66,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,452. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.