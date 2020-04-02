Max Property Group Achieves Market Cap of $400,926.02 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $400,926.02 and $126.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000517 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.