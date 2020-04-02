Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 248.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Dare Bioscience from to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Dare Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

