Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 335.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TTNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 138,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024,119. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 455.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

