M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAA opened at GBX 34.56 ($0.45) on Thursday. M&C Saatchi has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.09.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.