McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 893.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 2.29% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

