McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

