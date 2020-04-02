McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Medpace worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 22,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

