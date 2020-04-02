McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

