McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,958 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 5.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,280. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

